Acclaimed Newsday NFL Writer Bob Glauber co-authors "The Forgotten First" about the Breaking of the NFL's Color Barrier in 1946
Newsday's Bob Glauber is one of the finest NFL writers, authors and columnists. Glauber has teamed up with former New York Jets and Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver and current broadcaster Keyshawn Johnson on an important book that tells one of the most significant cultural shifts in pro football history, as four men opened the door to opportunity and changed the sport forever.www.wbgo.org
