CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Acclaimed Newsday NFL Writer Bob Glauber co-authors "The Forgotten First" about the Breaking of the NFL's Color Barrier in 1946

wbgo.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewsday's Bob Glauber is one of the finest NFL writers, authors and columnists. Glauber has teamed up with former New York Jets and Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver and current broadcaster Keyshawn Johnson on an important book that tells one of the most significant cultural shifts in pro football history, as four men opened the door to opportunity and changed the sport forever.

www.wbgo.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Jefferson County Union

If you're obsessive about football, 'The Forgotten First' is a big win

"The Forgotten First: Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Marion Motley, Bill Willis, and the Breaking of the NFL Color Barrier" by Keyshawn Johnson and Bob Glauber, c.2021, Grand Central Publishing, $28, 335 pages. This weekend, your team is going to win. You can see it already, the way they've been playing...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has grabbed recent headlines in the footballing world courtesy of a video that has gone viral on social media since yesterday. The coach who is yet to win his first match as coach of the football side has now been the center of attraction for something other than the results on the pitch.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Jesse Owens
Person
Paul Brown
Person
Woody Strode
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is loving life with the Patriots

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is loving life in Massachusetts, where she’s supporting the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16. Scott, a University of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Nfl Draft#Jets#American Football#Newsday#Grand Central Publishing#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Rams#African American
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy