Introducing the 2021 Distinguished Alumni & Hall of Fame Award Recipients

Lake-Sumter State College and the LSSC Foundation are pleased to announce the 2021 Distinguished Alumni & Hall of Fame Award winners. “This year’s winners represent a broad cross-section of our community and the significant impact that graduates of Lake-Sumter State College have in our local area,” says Dr. Laura Byrd, Senior VP of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the LSSC Foundation. “We’re proud of our more than 27,000 LSSC alumni who are making positive impacts in our local communities, Central Florida, and beyond each day. We look forward to every opportunity to recognize their contributions.