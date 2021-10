Many companies have initially downplayed the effects of the ongoing chip supply crisis on their plans, but even the likes of chip giant Intel and foundry TSMC have had to admit defeat. Things have been going great for Samsung, but it eventually had to cut out what would have been this year’s Galaxy Note 21. It seems that it won’t be the only casualty, and despite its best efforts, the Galaxy S21 FE might have been scrapped in favor of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO