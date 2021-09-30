CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs lose Wisdom, don masks and beat Pirates

By Mike McGraw
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH -- Cubs manager David Ross admitted one of the last things on his mind in the final week of the season was health and safety protocols once again making headlines. But that's what happened Wednesday. Before playing in Pittsburgh, the Cubs placed Patrick Wisdom on the injured list. No official reason was given for Wisdom's absence, other than saying it was not because of the wrist injury that had kept him out of the previous two games.

