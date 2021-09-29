SMLCA plays first ever varsity football game in school history, falls to Virginia Spartans 27-0

Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) has been the standard for all Christian private schools across the commonwealth. Currently 4-0 after a win against Brookville, 35-7, the Bulldogs have seen success due to their talent such as five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice, who is currently ranked top 10 overall nationally by 247 and is also rated the number one tackle. They also have quarterback Lane Davis, who is committed to play at Virginia.