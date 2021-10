A Grand Forks-area family is part of a nascent market for hemp products. Chris Adams and his father, Steve, are co-owners of Adams Family Farm, which operates a five-acre industrial hemp plot on 40th Avenue South near Masonic Park and another 400-plus acres north of East Grand Forks. Federal regulations governing hemp, which is similar to cannabis but contains near-zero levels of the chemical that gets people high, have loosened in the past seven years. Under those looser regulations, states like North Dakota and Minnesota have set up pilot programs that allow people to legally farm hemp for the first time since the 1970s.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO