Journey Back To Prehistoric Times At The Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit At The Philadelphia Zoo

By Beth Price-Williams
 7 days ago

Have you ever wondered what life was like millions of years ago – long before humans came along – when dinosaurs roamed the earth? While we haven’t invented time travel yet, we can still journey back to prehistoric times, at least temporarily. Wander past life-like dinosaurs at Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo for a prehistoric adventure.

Journey back 66 million years at Big Time, Life in an Endangerous Age, an interactive dinosaur exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo that welcomes visitors until the end of October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Khmy2_0cCPb4ZQ00
Trip Advisor/Dominican Born

Don’t forget your camera for this prehistoric adventure that will bring you face-to-face with 24 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs. One of the largest, the Alamosaurus, tallies a whopping 98 feet long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPuj3_0cCPb4ZQ00
Philadelphia Zoo

Discover how and why dinosaurs went extinct as you stroll through the multisensory experience that features volcanos and asteroids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ke62T_0cCPb4ZQ00
Philadelphia Zoo

While you’ll see the most popular dinosaurs, including the T-Rex, keep an eye out for some extinct creatures, too. Will you snap photos next to the Woolly Mammoth?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFZuK_0cCPb4ZQ00
Philadelphia Zoo

Big Time’s also designed to help guests learn more about endangered animals, including polar bears, and how to prevent their extinction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pYqA_0cCPb4ZQ00
Philadelphia Zoo

After visiting the dinosaur experience, grab a bite to eat and a drink at the DINO-Mite eatery. The menu’s brimming with deliciousness and dinosaur-themed food – like the Brontosaurus BBQ Burger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPo1s_0cCPb4ZQ00
Philadelphia Zoo

Tickets must be purchased in advance . You must buy separate tickets for admission to the Philadelphia Zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrUOi_0cCPb4ZQ00
Philadelphia Zoo

Head over to the official website of The Philadelphia Zoo for more information. Or, go here for Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36v9bS_0cCPb4ZQ00
Philadelphia Zoo

Have you visited Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo? What did you think? Share your experience in the comments! On the hunt for another fun adventure? Make your way to Schaefer’s Auto Art in Erie .

The post Journey Back To Prehistoric Times At The Big Time Dinosaur Exhibit At The Philadelphia Zoo appeared first on Only In Your State .

Related
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Pennsylvania is for people who LOVE the Keystone State. We publish one Pennsylvania article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

