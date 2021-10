SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga volleyball (5-9, 1-2 ) picked up its first West Coast Conference win over Saint Mary's (25-12, 12-25, 25-22, 33-31) at the Charlotte Y. Martin Center Thursday, grinding through a fourth set that went deep into extra points to topple the Gaels (7-6, 1-3). Junior outside hitter Kennedy Croft poured in 15 kills and a game-high four aces — the most she's served up in a single game in her career — to lead a resilient Bulldogs performance that very well could've bled into a fifth set if not for GU's composure late..

SPOKANE, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO