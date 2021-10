UFC 266 is going down this Saturday night (September 25th) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will see Alexander Volkanovski defend his featherweight belt against Brian Ortega, with the co-main event getting Valentina Shevchenko defending her 125-pound strap against Lauren Murphy. Before that, we will be enjoying a special five-round rematch between Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz. Bloody Elbow is here to provide you with the betting odds for these epic showdowns, plus the moneylines for the remaining UFC 266 matchups.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO