Economist says some cuts actually cost money

Economist says more lenders are helping with robotic upgrades. An economist says lenders are working with more farmers who want to use robotic technology. Economist Tanner Ehmke with CoBank tells Brownfield if a farmer has been considering a move to robotics, the math has suddenly changed and its cash flow picture looks better than before. “Maybe they’re paying twenty, twenty-two, or twenty-three dollars an hour, and since the math has changed, or perhaps they’re forced into this situation of trying to find alternatives to labor, the robotics start to pencil in a lot faster. The cash flow is now faster because the cost of labor is so high if you can find it.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 19 HOURS AGO