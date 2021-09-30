CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economist says some cuts actually cost money

Cover picture for the articleAn economist says the cost of commodities coupled with falling milk prices has put a real strain on dairy farmers. Dr. Kevin Dhuyvetter with Elanco Animal Health says with many producers experiencing negative margins, the best thing to do is minimize the losses. Dhuyvetter tells Brownfield when producers try cutting costs, it can make their situation worse. “When we do that, if we have any negative implication on production, i-e I saved some money by spending less, my production goes down, I can literally increase my cost of production, so there’s a huge incentive for people to think of saving money but sometimes the way we save money is spending money.”

