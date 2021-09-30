Why Do I Find the Destruction of Evansville’s Sycamore Building So Fascinating?
There's something about seeing something get absolutely destroyed I can't take my eyes off of. Is it a guy thing? Is it a "me" thing? Or, is it a human thing?. As you may know, demolition crews have been hard at work tearing down the Sycamore Building on the corner of Sycamore and Southeast 4th Street in downtown Evansville recently to make room for a new four-story building that will feature a food hall, commercial and office space, along with residential units, according to our media partners at Eyewitness News. Lucky for me the station is a block away which means I've had the opportunity to see the various stages of destruction.wkdq.com
