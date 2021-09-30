CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Why Do I Find the Destruction of Evansville’s Sycamore Building So Fascinating?

By Ryan O'Bryan
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's something about seeing something get absolutely destroyed I can't take my eyes off of. Is it a guy thing? Is it a "me" thing? Or, is it a human thing?. As you may know, demolition crews have been hard at work tearing down the Sycamore Building on the corner of Sycamore and Southeast 4th Street in downtown Evansville recently to make room for a new four-story building that will feature a food hall, commercial and office space, along with residential units, according to our media partners at Eyewitness News. Lucky for me the station is a block away which means I've had the opportunity to see the various stages of destruction.

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Fun Fact – There’s a Woman Buried in the Middle of a Road in Franklin, IN

Everyone at some point in time has thought about the day when their time on Earth comes to an end. When will it happen? How will it happen? Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on how you want to look at it), many of us will never know the answer to either or both of those questions before it does happen. The one thing we know for certain is that it will happen at some point unless someone figures out a way to become immortal. That key piece of information gives us the opportunity to at least have a say in what we want to happen to our bodies once our eyes close and we draw our final breath. With that said, even if our dying wish is executed flawlessly, we have no control over what the world will do once we're gone. As is the case with the woman whose final resting place is smack dab in the middle of a two-lane county road in Franklin, Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Take a Look Around This Now Abandoned Indiana Brick Factory

We're all familiar with the saying "they don't make 'em like they used to." That is true about a lot of things, including bricks. Have you ever wondered where bricks come from? I don't know if I've ever really stopped to think about it - I mean, they have to come from somewhere, right? Nowadays I would imagine most bricks are mass-produced in big factories around the country. But that wasn't always the case. Back in the day, some brick factories looked more like this.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
City
Sycamore, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Now Home to Two Haunted Car Washes – Fundraising Opportunity for Charities

You've got the opportunity to scare or get scared this year at two Haunted Car Washes in Evansville. You have been to haunted houses before, but those don't compare to the terror that you will find inside of a haunted car wash. Essentially, it's a drive-thru car wash that transforms itself into a haunted attraction. You will see all sorts of creepy things greeting you as you enter the car wash, there will most likely be some fog and some spooky lights, plus you never know who or what might be popping up next to you throughout the creepy car wash, all while getting your car cleaned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Persimmon Seeds Tell Us How Bad Winter Will Be In Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2021

Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore?. We have all heard different kinds of folklore in our life. Especially living in the Evansville area. Growing up, I heard a lot from my mom and grandparents. One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. According to a recent sighting of a Wolly Worm in Leslie Morgan's yard, we might have a pretty rough winter ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fascination#Eyewitness News
99.5 WKDQ

Get Away With 16+ Friends To This Secluded 140-Acre Kentucky Retreat – Take A Look Inside

Even though we think of summer as the time of the year we take vacations, some of my favorite times to get away are the Fall and winter. During the fall, we have traveled to Vermont and Colorado to see the Fall foliage. Both places took my breath away. but, right here, in Southern Indiana and Illinois, along with Western Kentucky, we have incredible views of the beauty of Fall.
LIFESTYLE
99.5 WKDQ

A Pair of Bobcats Were Spotted Near Newburgh Indiana Park

One of the things about living in the Midwest amongst the cornfields and soybeans is the gentle reminders from Mother Nature that we humans are guests here and one of those reminders came this week by way of a pair of bobcats - perhaps a momma and her cub or maybe just a male and female on the move.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Drive-Thru Haunted Car Wash Returning To Evansville in 2021

This October, there will be several haunted attractions popping up in the Evansville area but none quite like this unique. We have all been to haunted houses before. It's the thing to do in October. Some people don't like to go because they are afraid of the "creatures" that pop out of nowhere and scare the heck out of them. However, how would you feel about going to one and being protected from those "creatures" by being locked inside your own vehicle?
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
99.5 WKDQ

How Evansville Fall Fest Organizers Are Helping Parents Keep Track of their Kids

During the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival (10/4-10/9), tens of thousands of people will head down to Franklin Street to consume a ton of food from over 100 vendor booths, and in the process, help raise a boatload of money for over 100 local non-profit organizations. And after canceling the 2020 festival, I'm sure this year is going to be bigger than ever, which can be really exciting for some folks, but can also be pretty stressful for others. The others I'm referring to here are parents of young kids.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Here’s How Evansville’s Fall Festival Could Be Saving The Environment

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is coming up next week in Evansville, and it could be helping in saving the environment in the most unlikely of ways. The Fall Festival is a Tri-State tradition where people roam around on Franklin Street and eat A LOT of fried food. Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic, but the 2021 Fall Festival is happening Monday, October 4th through Saturday, October 9th. We all are long overdue for the delicious food, but the environment is long overdue for it too.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy