Here Are Candidates for Birmingham City Council in Oct. 5 Runoff Elections
Two incumbents and two newcomers are vying for seats in the Birmingham runoff elections for City Council held on Oct. 5. The polls open at 7 a.m. In district 4, incumbent council president William Parker will face activist J.T. Moore. Parker garnered, 1,501 votes, or 41.9 percent, of the vote in the district, while Moore received 830 votes, or 23.1 percent, in the August 24 general election.www.birminghamtimes.com
Comments / 0