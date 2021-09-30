Rainbow Warrior basketball team hits the court on day one of training camp
42 days away from tip-off to a new season, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team hit the court on Wednesday with day one of training camp. The Rainbow Warriors led by head coach Eran Ganot who enters his seventh season strolling the sidelines has quite the mix of newcomers and returnees headlines by guard/forward Samuta Avea who can carry both labels. The senior opted out of the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returns after spending the last season training in Hawaii and in California and Utah.www.khon2.com
