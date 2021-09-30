CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rainbow Warrior basketball team hits the court on day one of training camp

KHON2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article42 days away from tip-off to a new season, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team hit the court on Wednesday with day one of training camp. The Rainbow Warriors led by head coach Eran Ganot who enters his seventh season strolling the sidelines has quite the mix of newcomers and returnees headlines by guard/forward Samuta Avea who can carry both labels. The senior opted out of the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returns after spending the last season training in Hawaii and in California and Utah.

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamaka Hepa
FanSided

Michigan Football vs Nebraska odds and prediction for Week 6

Michigan football will face its second straight road game this weekend at Nebraska and here are the odds, as well as a prediction for the Wolverines and Huskers. Both Michigan football and Nebraska are coming off impressive wins last Saturday. The Wolverines won in Madison for the first time in 20 years, while Nebraska manhandled Northwestern and looked absolutely dominant in doing so.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Point Field Goal#The University Of Hawaii#The Rainbow Warriors#Robdemellokhon#Instagram
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Saturday Night’s Win

After two-straight near misses against ranked opponents, Nebraska dominated Northwestern on Saturday night. It was an encouraging performance for the Huskers and head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska jumped on the outmanned Wildcats right from the start, building a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Huskers later led 35-7 at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Bad Coaching and Virginia Tech

My latest Take Five discusses the Notre Dame quarterbacks, bad coaching and Virginia Tech. 1. Just a reminder: There was a reason Notre Dame didn’t recruit quarterback Jack Coan out of high school. He wasn’t a good fit for the offense. Coan is a behind-the-center guy who doesn’t like to run the football. He has a strong arm, he can make the reads but he gets antsy when the pocket caves. The Irish use a shotgun offense with all kinds of motion. It’s RPO stuff. The footwork and timing are different than what Coan used in Wisconsin. Coan was a perfect fit for the Badgers. Notre Dame has an offensive line that is barely serviceable at this time. If it had a good line, Coan would be better.
NOTRE DAME, IN
warriorscentral.com

Unvaccinated Warriors player could cost team home-court advantage

Andrew Wiggins could cost the Golden State Warriors home-court advantage due to San Francisco's COVID rules for attending major events within the city. People who are vaccine-eligible and remain unvaccinated will not be allowed to attend events at Chase Center that have more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of their reason for being unvaccinated or if they have recently tested negative for COVID-19, according to the San Francisco Department of Health.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Warriors add Avery Bradley, Langston Galloway, Jordan Bell to training-camp roster

After being voted an all-league defender for Boston in 2013 and '16, Bradley has played for seven teams in the past five years. He's averaged 11.5 points per game during his career, but he produced just 6.4 points per game in 27 games with Miami and Houston last season. After going undrafted out of St. Joseph's in 2014, Galloway has played for five teams in seven years, including putting up 4.8 points on 42.4% 3-point shooting with the Phoenix Suns last season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy