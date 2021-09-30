Rainbow Warrior basketball team hits the court on day one of training camp

My latest Take Five discusses the Notre Dame quarterbacks, bad coaching and Virginia Tech. 1. Just a reminder: There was a reason Notre Dame didn’t recruit quarterback Jack Coan out of high school. He wasn’t a good fit for the offense. Coan is a behind-the-center guy who doesn’t like to run the football. He has a strong arm, he can make the reads but he gets antsy when the pocket caves. The Irish use a shotgun offense with all kinds of motion. It’s RPO stuff. The footwork and timing are different than what Coan used in Wisconsin. Coan was a perfect fit for the Badgers. Notre Dame has an offensive line that is barely serviceable at this time. If it had a good line, Coan would be better.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO