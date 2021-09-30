Popular Texas Spa Adds New Services — Everything You Need to Know About Medical Aesthetic Treatments

Milk + honey, the already full service spa, added their medical aesthetics menu last fall. Let’s face it, the last year was a blur. A lot of businesses hunkered down, busily reinventing, rethinking and reimagining themselves. And making updates by any means necessary. The ever popular milk + honey spa and salon has added a full range of medical aesthetics services to the menu at most of its locations, including the spa in The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth.