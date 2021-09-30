Wealth and Fame Can’t Solve the Mind: Pro Athletes Speak Out About Mental Health
When Kevin Durant misses a season due to a torn achilles tendon, nobody bats an eye. When an MLB pitcher undergoes Tommy John surgery and loses 18 months to recovery, it’s just part of the game. Or when a linebacker, seemingly in his prime, retires citing concussion and CTE concerns as Chris Borland did in 2015, he is praised for choosing his future health over a brief career in the NFL.dailyutahchronicle.com
