Colorado Records Fifth-Place Finish At Golfweek Red Sky Classic
WOLCOTT, Colo. – After dealing with a long weather delay for rain and lightning and then having playing suspended Tuesday night due to darkness, the University of Colorado women's golf team was finally able to finish their second round of play on Wednesday at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. Because...
CINCINNATI - Xavier women's golf continues its fall schedule on Sept. 27-29 at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. The three-day tournament is being held at the Red Sky Ranch Golf Club (Fazio Course) in Wolcott, Colo. Round one action gets underway on Monday morning. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Sept. 27-29 - Red...
MALIBU, California — The Pepperdine women's golf team wraps up a busy month to start the 2021-22 season at next week's Golfweek Red Sky Classic. It's the third tournament for the Waves in three weeks. EVENT INFO — The Golfweek Red Sky Classic will be held at the par-72, 6,257-yard...
WOLCOTT, Colo. – The University of Colorado women's golf team had three of its four scorers finished under par to give it one of the best starts and rounds in the last five seasons as the Buffaloes fired a 5-under 283 on the first day of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic.
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach State Women's Golf is headed to Vail, Colorado to compete in one of the nation's premier fall tournaments, the Golfweek Red Sky Challenge. Held at the Red Sky Golf Club, the tournament features another large field with 17 competing teams. The competitive field features...
WOLCOTT, COLO. – The University of Denver women's golf team got a masterful performance from junior Anna Krekling on Monday at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, who finished on top of the leader board. The Pioneers posted wrapped up day one in fourth at 5-under with a team score of 283.
WOLCOTT, COLO. – Despite some tough weather conditions, the University of Denver Women's Golf team rose up to take second at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic on Tuesday. Junior Anna Krekling was the star of the tournament, picking up her first collegiate win with a two-round score of 6-under. Tournament...
WOLCOTT, Colo. – Kansas super-senior Sera Tadokoro shot a 3-under 69 and is tied for 11th after the first of three rounds at the Golfweek Big Sky Classic at Red Sky Golf Club, Monday. Tadokoro carded seven birdies, including three straight on the front nine, shooting a 35-34. Her 69...
WOLCOTT, Colo. – Junior Leigha Devine and freshman Lucrezia Rossettin produced three-under-par scorecards for Rutgers women's golf during the opening round of the Golfweek Red Sky Challenge on Monday in Wolcott, Colorado. Devine and Rossettin are tied for 11th and just three strokes off the lead with two rounds to play at the Red Sky Golf Club.
VAIL, Colo. – Cal State Fullerton women's golf is in 18th place after one round at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic with a score of 11-over par 299. Kayla Sam leads the team individually at even par 72 through the first round of the tournament to leave her tied for 37th. Haruka Koda and Elina Saksa are tied for 60th at 3-over par 75.
