Liver Transplantation Candidates With COVID-19 Have High Risk for Early Death

By Colby Stong
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiver transplantation (LT) candidates with COVID-19 have a roughly 33% risk for early mortality, according to a study in Gut. Researchers collected data from the ELITA/ELTR COVID-19 registry from February 21, 2020, to November 20, 2020, which included 136 adult cases of laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections from 33 centers in 11 European countries. The study authors also included a control group of 91 patients with cirrhosis who were hospitalized for acute decompensation resulting from a bacterial infection between 2016 and 2020.

