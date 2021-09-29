CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Planning to Fine Firms Up to $700,000 If Vaccine Mandate Not Followed

By Mara Rev Resma
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration has included a vaccine enforcement mechanism in the $3.5 trillion, 2,465-page ‘Build Back Better Bill’ which will enable the government to enforce fines on employers whose employees do not get the vaccine. The mechanism, buried on page 168 of the Democrats’ ‘reconciliation’ spending bill, will allow a...

Karen Arsenault
6d ago

Biden is discriminating Americans by forcing that jab while according to border patrol Bidens covid infected illegals can choose if they want that jab or not.

K Knight
6d ago

Really glad to be 1 of 3 employees right now! Wow this administration is fu#king clueless. The next election can't come fast enough.

Dimitriy
7d ago

Is he another Stalin or Hitler? Anybody who disagree will end up in the concentration camps.

