More than 100 people competed in the Karen Ebert Memorial 5K Sept. 4, with a total of 95 crossing the finish line. Team Hoyt brought five teams to compete in the local event. Steven and Anthony with Team Hoyt were the overall winners of the race. David Holston came in at 18:18 to claim the title of overall male winner, and Kim Baker was the overall female winner with a time of 19:53.