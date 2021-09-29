Danville ready for Montoursville

Both Montoursville and Danville needed to discover some things about themselves last week.

The Warriors had lost two straight games ahead of last week’s Battle of the Bridge rivalry game with Loyalsock. Friday night’s trip to Danville was still ahead of them in their most brutal stretch of the football season.

Montoursville had a young defense making adjustments and a first-year coach Mike Boughton facing his first crisis as head man.

“Our defense is still trying to get its feet; we’ve got some guys still figuring some things out,” Boughton said. “But they are getting it.”

On the Danville side, the Ironmen were coming off a loss to Loyalsock, and adjusting to freshman Madden Patrick at quarterback after losing Zach Gordon to an injury.

“We were in quite a pickle with injuries (last week). It makes us really young,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We have 10 starters on offense and nine starters on defense that are all underclassmen.”

Fortunately for both coaches, last week’s results have them both feeling a bit better heading into Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II showdown.

The teams met twice last season with the Warriors winning the regular-season battle to claim the HAC-II title, while Danville won the District 4 Class 3A championship game after rallying from a 14-0 deficit.

Boughton couldn’t help but be pleased after last week’s win over the Lancers. Mount Carmel controlled the ball against his defense in a 21-7 loss, while Jersey Shore rallied in the final minute to send the game into overtime in Montoursville’s two-game slide.

“It was a lot of kids stepping up. These kids have been in the program long enough, and they aren’t used to losing two games in a row so it was time to step up. What better way to step up than against your cross-town rivals,” Boughton said. “They know how much this means, and that Bridge means a lot to them. It’s good to get a win.”

Patrick completed his first 11 passes, and the Ironmen seemed to not miss a step against Central Columbia.

“Madden got some confidence, and got some rhythm with the offense. We had a good overall performance,” Brennan said. “The other guys stepped up, and helped Madden succeed. It was a step in the right direction.

“I feel like we are improving every week.”

The Ironmen (4-1 overall, 2-0 HAC-II) will have to contend with a Warriors team that will attack the Danville defense a little differently then most teams. Montoursville isn’t afraid of a two tight end set or the I-formation in this age of the spread formation.

“We are going to need to play our best defensive game. It’s not the style football that we are used to facing,” Brennan said. “We’re used to making plays in space. It’s a physical style of play. They are going run it at us, and use play action.

“We have to match their physicality, and that’s a tall order.”

Senior running back Rocco Pulizzi ran for 205 yards and a touchdown in last year’s regular season matchup before missing the playoffs with an injury. He’s rushed for a team-high 832 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He had 218 yards on 34 carries and three touchdowns in the victory over Loyalsock.

“We have to fill our gaps, and stay flat, plus get more than one guy to (Pulizzi),” Brennan said. “We really have to play a disciplined style.”

That kind of running attack allows senior quarterback Maddix Dalena to get the ball downfield to a variety of weapons. Isaiah Fenner on the outside averages 19.6 yards per catch and leads the team with 22 grabs. James Batkowski, who missed last season with an injury, has 13 grabs and two touchdowns out of the backfield and as a slot receiver.

Patrick played well in last week’s win over Central Columbia (11-of-12 for 189 yards and 3 TDs), and wide receiver Carson Persing has yet to be held to fewer than 100 yards receiving as a junior.

However with a young quarterback, Brennan knows the offensive line and running back Ty Stauffer (544 yards, 9 TDs) will have play a large role.

“We’ve got to run the football and be consistent up front,” Brennan said. “We’ve done that all year, except for a time against Loyalsock. We’re going to need our best game of the season.”

Things don’t get any easier for Danville. After the Montoursville game, the Ironmen’s last four games are at Mount Carmel, at Jersey Shore and home with Shamokin, before hosting Southern Columbia to wrap the regular season.