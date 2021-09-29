CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDL reports two timber sales

By Tyson Juarez The Gazette Record
Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 8 days ago

The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) St. Joe Advisory Area made two timber sales this month. The Waddell Logging LLC was the successful bidder on the Barn Damage Salvage timber sale with a bid of $228,297.50. The timber was appraised at $228,297.50 and there were no other bidders. The Alta...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idl#Salvage#Great Scott#The Timber#The Waddell Logging Llc
