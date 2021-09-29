CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Risch, Marshall, Crenshaw fight to protect U.S. Constitution from Liberal Censorship

Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.), in partnership with U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), introduced the National Treasures Act to prohibit the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) from attaching a content warning to any document drafted by a Founding Father. This legislation is being introduced as a result of the NARA placing a “harmful content” warning on the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Declaration of Independence in the National Archives’ online catalog and web pages, claiming that “materials presented here may reflect outdated, biased, offensive, and possibly violent views and opinions.”

www.gazetterecord.com

