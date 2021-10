The Coeur d’Alene Tribe recently made a land purchase that will allow for preservation for generations to come. The Tribe purchased a 48 acre parcel located on Hangman Creek, which is just inside Spokane City Limits. The land is 48 of the last 150 acres of land that is zoned as agricultural in Spokane. The land is known as the Pilcher Property, coined after the name of the property owner, John Pilcher.