Falls remains 'significantly stressed'

Niagara Falls City Hall

For the fourth straight year, Niagara Falls has racked up a dubious distinction.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the city is one of three municipalities in New York that currently faces "significant fiscal challenges." The other two are the town of Caneadea in Allegany County and the city of Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County.

The Falls complied a Fiscal Stress Score of 72.1 points on the comptroller's 100 point scale that monitors the financial health of a municipality. The stress monitoring system has been in place since 2013 and is designed to keep the public informed about the fiscal challenges facing local governments, while also identifying corrective actions that may be necessary.

The system evaluates local governments using such financial indicators as year-end fund balance, cash on hand, short-term borrowing, fixed costs and patterns of operating deficits. Each factor is assigned a point total. The higher the total assigned, the greater the fiscal stress

The program also evaluates information such as population trends, poverty and unemployment in order to establish a separate “environmental” score for each municipality which can be used to help describe the context in which each local government in the state operates.

Thirty local governments in New York ended 2020 in some form of fiscal stress.

"This is not a new designation for the city," Mayor Robert Restaino said, while pointing out that the city had been steadily reducing it's stress scores prior to the arrival of the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

In 2017, the city's stress points totaled 77.1 out of 100, dropping to 75.4 in 2018 and down to 65.8 points in 2019. A score of less than 64.9 points, or lower, would reduce the city's stress level from significant to moderate.

The highest number of points that contribute to the stress score result from a municipality's year-end fund balance for it's General Fund. The Falls had fund balance deficits of $676,618 in 2017 and $427,111 in 2018.

In 2019 the Falls recorded a year-end General Fund balance of almost $1.2 million.

But in 2020, the General Fund balance ballooned to a deficit of more than $3.2 million. The deficit was created by a plunge in city revenues tied to the impact of the pandemic.

Despite a reduction of expenses of close to $3 million dollars, a close to $6 million drop in revenues and a $1.4 million reduction in revenue transfers left the city swimming in a sea of red ink. Much of that deficit will be covered by federal aid from various COVID Relief bills.

"Had the pandemic not hit, I could not guarantee that we would not still be (fiscally stressed)," Restaino said. "But I do believe we would be in a better place than we were."

DiNapoli also assigned blame for some of the fiscal stress scores to the municipal revenue reductions created by the pandemic.

“New York’s local governments have overcome some major fiscal hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic,” DiNapoli said. “Federal assistance, the restoration of state aid and resurging revenue have provided them much needed relief."

But the comptroller warned that those local governments under the greatest fiscal stress must continue to improve.

"Those designated as stressed are less likely to have the flexibility to adapt to fiscal challenges long term," DiNapoli said. "Local officials must budget and plan carefully to avoid fiscal stress and manage their communities through the uncertainties created by the pandemic.”

The comptroller releases fiscal stress scores on municipalities (excluding New York City) twice a year.