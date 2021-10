NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York health care facilities began the process of firing and suspending employees after New York’s first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate for health care workers took effect. This as Gov. Kathy Hochul set up a command center to monitor staff shortages at hospitals, nursing homes and long-term facilities. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the number of people still refusing to get vaccinated at the city’s public hospitals is an “evolving” situation, but knowing there are still people in the anti-vaxxer category, the city took steps to fill the expected shortfall, at least for now. “I did bring 500 nurses to Health+Hospitals...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO