On a cold March morning in 1991, dressed in only a long-sleeved tee and a pair of jeans, I left my condo apartment and started walking. On the surface, it was an “ordinary” action, but in truth, it was filled with the intention to accept the things I could not change and to change the things that I could. Over the past three decades, my morning walk has become a small daily ritual that reminds me of the control I have over the positive choices that only I can make. And it has evolved to encompass the sacred ritual of attending to my backyard birds before I head back inside. Then, before settling in for a few hours at my desk, I’ll turn on my diffuser to signal the start of my workday – another ritual.

