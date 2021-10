Cuesta Women's Cross Country finished in a respectable 15th place at The Masters University Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. The field was loaded with NCAA and NAIA teams, while the Cougars were just one of two teams from the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA). Freshman Dulce Esquivel (SLO HS) was the first Cuesta Harrier to clear the 3.11-mile course. Her time of 19:36.9 earned her 60th place in the field of 150. After finishing third on the team in her two previous races, Freshman Adrienne Frere (Morro Bay HS) was the second Cougar to cross the line. Her time of 20:19.6 landed her in 85th place, while teammate Chloe Denham (Moorpark HS) closed out the Top 100 with a time of 20:49.9. 2019 All-WSC Harrier Shannon Ferrall (Arroyo Grande HS) and Freshman Amelia Schell (Paso Robles HS) rounded out the Cougars scoring team in 114th (21:28.5) and 127th (22:11.0) places.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO