Greeley, CO

Rice’s Honey in Greeley sold to private equity firm

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA century-old business in Greeley is sold to a private equity firm. BizWest reports Rice’s Honey was sold to Falfurrias Capital Partners in Charlotte, North Carolina. The purchase price remains private. Rice’s Honey was family-owned until 2017 when it was sold to Mission Consumer Capital in Texas. Rice’s sells dozens of varieties of honey, some seasonal, all from U.S. growers across the region. Honey is shipped from the farms to the Greeley plant on 29th street, where it’s processed, bottled, and shipped to major retailers, including Walmart and Amazon. Details at https://bizwest.com/.

www.1310kfka.com

