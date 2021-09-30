CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSU students protest hate on-campus, push for change

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne-hundred students and staff who are part of the #CallOutCSU movement which started in September, protested recently. They’ve sent a list of nearly a dozen demands to university leadership, seeking reforms they want to begin within the next month. The Coloradoan reports the group is calling for CSUPresident Joyce McConnell to condemn hateful and violent behavior against minorities and LGBTQ students; they’d also like to see the creation of a non-police task force to address allegations of discriminatory harassment.

