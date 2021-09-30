2 Resurrection Christian School girls involved in Windsor crash
A crash that injured three people in Windsor over the weekend involved two girls from a Loveland private school. Resurrection Christian School says two of its students were injured in Sunday’s crash. Police say the girls were in a Chevy Tahoe that was heading northbound on Highway 257 when it collided with a pick-up truck that was attempting to turn onto Harmony Road. Police say the girls and a 27-year-old man were hospitalized.www.1310kfka.com
