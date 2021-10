Oak Lawn Community High School District 229 recently issued the following announcement. Last year the Oak Lawn Community High School girls golf team won its first-ever match, and this year was the team’s first official season. With the program still in its infancy, expectations were relatively unknown. However, the girls improved throughout the year and ended up finishing third out of six teams at the South Suburban Conference meet on Tuesday with a team score of 426.

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO