Shorthanded Minnesota United stumbles to 3-1 loss at D.C. United

It has taken most of the season to happen, but in a mid-week match in late September Minnesota United finally face an Eastern Conference opponent. After a second year when being responsible to player’s health has been more important than a balanced schedule, Minnesota last played D.C. United in 2019, so there is not much recent history. There is not much of a longer history, either, as the two teams have only faced each other three times, with Minnesota holding a 2-1-0 record in those games. So the conference heavy schedule this season makes it difficult to know what to expect. As Tyler Miller said before traveling out east, “It’s always difficult when you cross conferences and you don’t play against these teams that often and you don’t have a feel for how exactly they are going to play.”

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO