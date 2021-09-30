CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Shorthanded Minnesota United stumbles to 3-1 loss at D.C. United

By Star Tribune staff
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Minnesota United has had its first-choice team available this year, the Loons have had success. When they've been forced to use their depth, and to adapt their game plan to the personnel available, they have struggled. And so it was against D.C. United on Wednesday night, as Minnesota lost...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

D.C. United look to capitalize on home field vs. FC Cincinnati

Fighting to get into playoff position in the Eastern Conference, D.C. United hope to take advantage of an extensive stretch of home games. That run begins Saturday night, with a visit from an FC Cincinnati squad that hasn't won on the road since June. Entering this weekend's slate of matches,...
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Dynamo fall 2-0 at Minnesota United FC

Houston Dynamo FC fell 2-0 to Minnesota United FC tonight at Allianz Field. A pair of early goals did in the Dynamo, and although the Dynamo had several looks at goal over the final half-hour, they were unable to find breakthrough they needed. Minnesota took a 1-0 lead 50 seconds...
MLS
dynamotheory.com

Offense struggles in Houston Dynamo loss to Minnesota United FC

Houston Dynamo FC were coming off a derby win over FC Dallas and hoped to carry that momentum with them on the road when they faced off against Minnesota United FC. They must’ve been jetlagged because they started slow and struggled to combine up top in the 2-0 loss to the Loons.
MLS
chatsports.com

Five things from D.C. United casting FC Cincinnati aside

D.C. United has been starting fast all year, and used two set piece goals early to set themselves up for a 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati. Paul Arriola scored twice, Julian Gressel moved into a tie for second in MLS with his 9th, 10th, and 11th assists on the year, Edison Flores was a major factor, and United thumped a visitor at Audi Field without even needing Ola Kamara on the scoresheet. Pretty good, right?
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Gressel
Person
Franco Fragapane
Person
Ola Kamara
Person
Chase Gasper
Person
Adrian Heath
Person
Andy Najar
Person
Junior Moreno
Person
Brent Kallman
fccincinnati.com

FC Cincinnati Falls to D.C. United

FC Cincinnati fell 4-2 to DC United at Audi Field on Saturday night. It was a difficult road match for FCC, matching up against the second-stingiest home defense in MLS, but a pair of goals from Brandon Vasquez and Luciano Acosta would not be enough to complete the comeback on the night.
MLS
E Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 26, DC United vs. Minnesota United

It has taken most of the season to happen, but in a mid-week match in late September Minnesota United finally face an Eastern Conference opponent. After a second year when being responsible to player’s health has been more important than a balanced schedule, Minnesota last played D.C. United in 2019, so there is not much recent history. There is not much of a longer history, either, as the two teams have only faced each other three times, with Minnesota holding a 2-1-0 record in those games. So the conference heavy schedule this season makes it difficult to know what to expect. As Tyler Miller said before traveling out east, “It’s always difficult when you cross conferences and you don’t play against these teams that often and you don’t have a feel for how exactly they are going to play.”
MLS
Bemidji Pioneer

Loons go quietly in a 3-1 loss to D.C. United

The East-West imbalance of the 2021 MLS season — and how Minnesota United is approaching it — came into focus Wednesday. With only two of 34 games against clubs in the other conference, the Loons know games against East foes don’t carry as much weight as head-to-head matches against fellow sides in the West.
MLS
newyorkcitynews.net

Orlando City hoping to make up ground against D.C. United

D.C. United will look to continue their ascent in the Eastern Conference standings in their penultimate road game against Orlando City on Saturday night. Julian Gressel's 45th-minute tally held as the winner in D.C.'s 3-1 victory against Minnesota United on Wednesday. Ola Kamara also scored on a 23rd-minute penalty kick before Junior Moreno added a goal in the 85th minute.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C United#Loons
The Mane Land

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. D.C. United

It’s a much happier Friday than last week as Orlando City finally broke its four-game losing streak midweek. The question is whether or not Orlando can now turn things all the way around and rip off some wins when it really needs them. The first challenge up will be D.C....
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Know Your Opponent | D.C. United

Orlando City (10-8-9, 39 pts) heads into their most consequential game of the season so far this Saturday night, battling D.C. United (12-11-4, 40 pts) in a six-pointer at Exploria Stadium. The match, presented by Walt Disney World, is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised locally with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on FOX35 PLUS and LionNation TV. Radio coverage will be available from 7:30 p.m. on Real Radio 104.1 FM in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.
MLS
bigdsoccer.com

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Game Thread

FC Dallas is wrapping up a tough three games in a week set as they host Minnesota United for the second time this season. The two sides are still battling it out for a playoff spot, as the Loons currently hold a nice advantage over FC Dallas in the Western Conference standings by ten points.
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Storylines | City vs. D.C. United

The Lions will look for back-to-back victories over the Black and Red this campaign on Saturday night, having taken a 1-0 shutout victory at Audi Field on May 16 in what served as the side’s first road win of the season. Mauricio Pereyra scored the eventual game-winner in that match in the seventh minute of play, with Tesho Akindele earning the assist on the finish. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had to tally just one save in the match to preserve the clean sheet for the visitors.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Mane Land

Orlando City vs. D.C. United: Final Score 2-1 as Daryl Dike’s Header Wins It at the Death

Daryl Dike saved his best moment for last with a perfect header off a Chris Mueller cross to lift Orlando City to a 2-1 win over D.C. United at Exploria Stadium. The Lions (11-8-9, 42 points) snapped a five-game winless streak when Mueller’s corner kick delivery found Dike’s head and the ball skipped off the underside of the crossbar and in for the winner to beat D.C. (12-12-4, 40 points).
MLS
chatsports.com

D.C. United undone by last-second Daryl Dike goal in 2-1 loss at Orlando City

D.C. United were stunned by a last-gasp Daryl Dike goal as Orlando City won a hard-fought match by a 2-1 margin in Florida. A world-class Julian Gressel strike gave United an early lead, but goals on corner kicks from Robin Jansson and Dike saw Orlando break a five-game winless run.
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. D.C. United: Player Grades and Man of the Match

The Cardiac Cats are back as Orlando City scored in stoppage time to win 2-1 over D.C. United and climbed back up the Eastern Conference standings. Both of Orlando’s goals came from corner kicks as Robin Jansson and Daryl Dike found the back of the net to overcome an early goal by Julian Gressel.
MLS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Yo Gotti Becomes Co-Owner Of D.C. United Soccer Team

Yo Gotti has gone from taking over the rap game to taking over the soccer game -- 'cause the star MC is now a co-owner of the MLS' D.C. United!!!. Gotti just announced his new business venture on Monday ... saying he -- alongside 3 other investors -- bought ownership of the franchise.
MLS
thesource.com

Yo Gotti Officially Announced as Co-Owner of D.C. United Soccer Franchise

Yo Gotti has officially announced that he is the co-owner of the D.C. United, Major League Soccer’s most-decorated franchise. Gotti now joins an esteemed ownership group that includes billionaires Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, Heisman Trophy winner and Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram II, Granite Associates Inc. CEO Adam Gerry, Swansea City A.F.C. co-owner Jake Silverstein and Washington DC mogul Joe Mamo.
MLS
Laredo Morning Times

United South avenges dominating 2020 loss to United

United and United South played to a draw in every possible way -- in the first half. Each team scored a touchdown, missed a field goal and punted twice to go into the locker room tied, 7-7. The Panthers took the game over in the second half, operating at nearly...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy