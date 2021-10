Some deeply disturbing news out of New Jersey. You may recall that PennEast Pipeline, a 120-mile, primarily 36-inch pipeline that will cost $1 billion to build and run from Dallas, Luzerne County, in northeastern Pennsylvania, and terminate at Transco’s pipeline interconnection near Pennington, Mercer County, New Jersey, won a huge and important victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in June (see PennEast Pipeline Squeaks Out 5-4 Supreme Court Victory Over NJ). The victory allows PennEast to use eminent domain to run the pipeline across property owned or controlled by the State of New Jersey. Yet PennEast notified federal court this week it is withdrawing its eminent domain case against NJ for 42 properties the state either controls or owns. What the heck is going on?

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO