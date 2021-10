SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe girls’ tennis team got its season underway on Tuesday and earned a 12-6 victory over the Wooster Colts. “It was so special being the first match with everything we have been through in the last month,” said vikings head coach Tracey Samoluk. “With the Tamarack and Dixie fires and then the Caldor Fire, we missed some practices and then were evacuated on Aug. 29. You just have to keep on believing and put everything into it and never give up. I am so incredibly proud of these young ladies. They know what perseverance is.”

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO