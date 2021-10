Rumors of DeSantis running in 2024 are extending into a new chapter where his race seems even more obvious. Florida Governor denied allegations that he's preparing for the 2024 presidential elections even though he's been acting like he's on a campaign trail since early 2021. He's constantly holding speeches and rallying people over divisive issues, including abortion, masks vaccines. While he says he supports vaccines, he's delegitimizing by flirting with the anti-vax crowd. Then, you can follow the Florida governor trying to shift blame to Biden on every Florida issue under the sun. Hospitals? Biden. Borders? Biden. Vaccines? Biden. And so on.

1 DAY AGO