Indiana State

Indiana releases final details, activities for 2021 Hoosier Hysteria

By Inside the Hall
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana released some final details and activities for this year’s Hoosier Hysteria this afternoon. The full details from IU Athletics are available below:. BLOOMINGTON, Indiana – The festivities for Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville, the official tipoff for the 2021-22 Indiana University basketball season, are set as fans will have an opportunity to see the men’s and women’s programs for free in person for the first time since March 2020. The event will begin at 4 p.m. in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Those attending are asked to donate a canned food item to benefit the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.

#Indiana University#Hoosier Hysteria#Basketball#Iu Athletics

