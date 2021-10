The Chester County High School Boys Golf team won the District Tournament at the Tennessee River Golf Club on Monday September 20. “I’m very proud of my team this year,” said CCHS Boys Golf Coach Colby Brown. “They have worked hard and shown growth throughout the season. They continue to compete and push each other to be better every day. We are excited for the opportunity to compete next Monday at regionals at TN River Golf Club.” Pictured from left to right are CCHS Boys Golf Coach Colby Brown, Colton Owen, Mckinley Hopkins, Austin Ketchum, Jett Cox and Colton Hopper.

14 DAYS AGO