Philadelphia, PA

Video captures violent carjacking in Philadelphia; 2 suspects wanted

 5 days ago

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who are wanted in connection with a violent carjacking earlier this week.

It happened Monday around 10:40 p.m. on the 2600 block of Kensington Avenue in the city's Kensington section.

Video released by police shows the violent ordeal.

According to police, the female victim was sitting outside a pizza shop in her cousin's car when two man walked up and asked for the time. Within seconds, the woman was pulled right out of the vehicle.

One suspect ran away as another got behind the driver's seat of the vehicle.

The woman tried to get back in the vehicle to stop the man, but she was ultimately dragged several feet before the suspect drove away.

The woman was able to call for help after she ran into the pizza shop where her cousin was located. She was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 34

Gary Pinson
5d ago

do what Nancy and Ronald Reagan said say no to drugs from crack cocaine to fentanyl ain't that some s***everybody have to say no be strong

Reply(1)
3
left
5d ago

two black guys with a long history of crimes, again? Since this is happening in all cities, and is mostly blacks..when will Democrats that rule the cities and don't educate them stop this nonsense. Easiest country to have a good life in, no excuse

Reply(1)
3
The Truthman
5d ago

sorry for the profiling but if i saw those guys approaching my car like that I'm peeling off unless of course i was attempting to buy drugs from them but then again i personally would use that money on gasoline to get as far away from that sh!thole as possible even tho there's a good chance I'd just end up in another sh!thole STOP DOING DRUGS GET A JOB SAVE YOUR MONEY BE A PRODUCTIVE TAX PAYING HELPFUL PERSON ITS NOT THAT HARD

Reply
2
 

