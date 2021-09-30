CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Springs, WY

Bridger Coal Mine assisting laid off employees

wyo4news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 29, 2021) — A letter was sent earlier this month to Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo from PacifiCorp subsidiary Pacific Minerals, Inc., announcing it’s closing and the layoff of 94 employees. The news got out, and some people are left with the wrong impression. Yes, the closure impacts 94 employees, but they have known about it since 2016, and are sourced with options to make the transition as seamless as possible.

wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Rock Springs, WY
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Oregon State
Rock Springs, WY
Government
Rock Springs, WY
Business
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Pacific Power#Bridger Coal Mine#Pacificorp#Pacific Minerals Inc

Comments / 0

Community Policy