Bridger Coal Mine assisting laid off employees

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 29, 2021) — A letter was sent earlier this month to Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo from PacifiCorp subsidiary Pacific Minerals, Inc., announcing it’s closing and the layoff of 94 employees. The news got out, and some people are left with the wrong impression. Yes, the closure impacts 94 employees, but they have known about it since 2016, and are sourced with options to make the transition as seamless as possible.