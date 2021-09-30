Ingrid’s Kitchen shut down by Oklahoma Tax Commission!

Oklahoma's status as a Top 10 State for obesity is in serious jeopardy! Earlier today, I took my daughter to Ingrid's Kitchen on 36th and Youngs – a venerable German eatery and bakery that's been filling the bellies of Oklahomans for generations – for an after Pre-K sprinkle cookie or cupcake. You can read Louis Fowler's glowing review of it here. When I pulled into the parking lot, I was a tad excited because there wasn't one car parked out front. "We'll be in and out in no time!" I thought. "Awesome!" But then I noticed the "Closed" sign hanging in the window, and some papers stuck to the front door. I hopped out of the car for a closer look...