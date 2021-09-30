CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budget Crisis Looms as Akron Awaits Resettlement of Afghan Evacuees

By WKSU
wksu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Akron resettlement agency is expected to welcome 150 Afghan evacuees to the city in the coming months. But advocates worry they may not have access to the same benefits as other refugees. Madhu Sharma, executive director of the International Institute of Akron, said the State Department has designated the...

