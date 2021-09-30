CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US prison warden in California accused of inmate sex abuse

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, Calif. -- The warden of a federal prison in California has been charged with sexually abusing an inmate, authorities said Wednesday. Ray J. Garcia, 54, of Merced, allegedly groped at least one of his female wards, asked at least two inmates to strip naked for him and took and stored photographs of a naked inmate in a cell at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin in California's San Francisco Bay area, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

