US prison warden in California accused of inmate sex abuse

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Chandra Dobbs was stunned when the constable showed up on her doorstep with a fat packet of eviction papers. She thought she had more time. "I didn't think I was going to be evicted because I applied for rental assistance money," Dobbs said a few days later. "But they didn't want to wait the four to six weeks. So now we're homeless -- me, my 16-year-old son, my daughter and my grandchild, a toddler."

