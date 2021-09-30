3 Young Teens Shot In Morgan Park, One Left In Critical Condition

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three young teenagers were shot and wounded Wednesday evening in the Morgan Park community.

One was reported in critical condition.

At 7:03 p.m., the victims were near the sidewalk in the 11000 block of South Bishop Street when someone came up, took out a handgun, and shot them all.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and was reported in critical condition. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the foot and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg – both were reported in good condition.

The victims were all taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.