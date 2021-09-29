Dawg days for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
The photo of our former governor with his beard and his boat and his dog and his smile and his sailing happily? The following is per an aide who sneaked these words to a friend: “He was advised to not shave for a few days. To grow a beard. Even to send out Instagram photos sailing on a boat with his dog. Why? Because stuff had been written that he hadn’t wanted the dog. So the idea being programmed is that this way he’ll look easy, friendly, likable. And less political.” An executive staffer’s still managing his press and image.talesbuzz.com
