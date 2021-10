For most of my life I have heard this cautionary tale for black men choosing to overstay their welcome in St. Louis: If you don't leave here soon after high school you will wind up being shot. Sadly, this has become a more truthful and sinister prognosis for young male residents perishing at a free-fall rate from our community due to senseless street violence. Now, it seems men and women, irrespective of gender or even race, are exposed to this cruel fate on an equal plane. In fact last weekend was a particularly violent one for the community, with eight people killed and 12 injured in a spree of violence that traversed the metro area and left many among us wondering when will the killing stop.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO