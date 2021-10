I remain extremely skeptical about "Wonka," the Willy Wonka origin story that will star Timothée Chalamet as a hot young Wonka who f**ks. And yet ... the movie has drawn some serious talent. For one thing, Paul King, who helmed the wonderful "Paddington" movies, is directing. And now, "Wonka" has added some exciting cast members: Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, and Olivia Colman. This new casting news comes with the announcement that principal photography on the pic has officially begun, with a 2023 release date in sight. But the question remains: do we really need another Willy Wonka movie? And does it need to be a prequel? I'm inclined to say no, but I'll be happy to be proven wrong in the end.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO