CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Demolition Permits Issued for Three-Story Prewar Rowhouse at 2019 Fitzwater Street in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia

By Vitali Ogorodnikov
phillyyimby.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemolition permits have been issued for a three-story prewar rowhouse at 2019 Fitzwater Street in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia. The building is part of a block-long ensemble that is seeing an increasing number of recent and upcoming demolitions. Permits list Dan Borkson as the owner and Cider Mill Services Inc. as the contractor. Demolition costs are specified at $25,900.

phillyyimby.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#Demolitions#South Street#Graduate Hospital#Cider Mill Services Inc
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy