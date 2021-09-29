CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

'A fabulous place to play': University of Idaho unveils new $51 million Idaho Central Credit Union Arena

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe excited tenants of the University of Idaho’s new $51 million Idaho Central Credit Union Arena threw a dictionary’s worth of superlatives at the Vandals’ monument to college basketball Wednesday during a media tour. “It’s beautiful, a fabulous place to play,” said men’s basketball coach Zac Claus. When players got...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Washington Huskies

The Oregon State Beavers football team returns home to Reser Stadium after their historic win at USC. The Beavers will host their Northwest rival Washington Huskies. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz.
OREGON STATE
goeags.com

Eagles on Course to Begin Big Sky Play at Idaho State and Weber State

CHENEY, Wash. – Following a very competitive preseason, the Eastern Washington University soccer team opens Big Sky Conference play this week with two matches on the road. The Eagles are first welcomed to Davis Field by Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho this Friday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. Pacific time, followed by another match on Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Wildcat Soccer Field in Ogden, Utah to face Weber State at 12 p.m. PT.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Post Register

Sockeye salmon released into central Idaho lakes to spawn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of endangered sockeye salmon making it to central Idaho from the ocean this year is one of the worst returns in the last decade, with only 43 fish so far. But state wildlife managers said Tuesday a hatchery program intended to prevent the species...
IDAHO STATE
jackcentral.org

NAU volleyball opens conference play with straight-set sweep of Idaho

After a disappointing portion of nonconference scheduling that ended with the Lumberjacks going 2-7, NAU hit the reset button and showed the kind of Big Sky powerhouse it can be with a straight-set sweep over Idaho in its conference opener. The Lumberjacks not only had their best outing of the...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Monson
pullmanradio.com

UI Unveils New ICCU Arena To The Media

The University of Idaho unveiled its new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena to the media Wednesday. The 51 million dollar, 4,000 seat arena was funded by the Idaho Central Credit Union, UI students and donations. It will be the new home of Vandal Men’s and Women’s Basketball along with hosting concerts, convocation and special events.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nbcrightnow.com

The pick: Why Cal will beat Washington State

BERKELEY, California – Washington State and Cal seemed to have swapped the traits that usually define them. The often offense-minded Cougars’ offense has become unreliable, and a complete liability at times. Cal’s typically stout defense is oddly middle of the road. The Bears haven’t had an enviable offense in recent...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Idaho#Wages And Salaries#The University Of Idaho#Vandals#Lewis Clark State College#Ui#Boise
WEAR

Central Credit Union of Florida pledges $100,000 to PSC athletics

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Central Credit Union of Florida announced and pledged $100,000 to the Pensacola State College Athletics Department on Monday. The money will benefit six athletic programs at PSC, including baseball, softball, men and women's basketball, cross-country and volleyball. Each program will receive a percentage of the money...
PENSACOLA, FL
Government Technology

University of Idaho Event Lays Foundation for Girls in STEM

(TNS) —An organizer behind the University of Idaho's Women in Engineering Day said girls in high school often think they are incapable of achieving a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Alyssa Hansten, a UI student studying biological engineering, said Friday's event was meant to break down that wall...
COLLEGES
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris slowed by injury

Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris is dealing with a right lower leg injury. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore posted a picture on Instagram with his right foot in a walking boot with the caption: “Minor setback for a major comeback, dats my favorite!”. There was no word on the severity of Harris’...
BASKETBALL
KEYT

UC Davis pulls away with trick play, beats Idaho 27-20

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver Carson Crawford tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to McCallan Castles midway through the fourth quarter and eighth-ranked UC Davis held on to beat Idaho 27-20. UC Davis’ Trent Tompkins threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jared Harrell that tied the game 20-20 with 14:08 remaining. On the Aggies’ next series, Tompkins lateraled to Crawford, who then hit Castles in stride for the go-ahead score. Castles made the diving catch while dragging a defender across the goal line with 8:05 to play. Zach Borisch had a pair of touchdown runs and finished with 82 yards rushing for Idaho (1-3, 0-1).
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KLEWTV

A look inside Idaho's new basketball home court, the ICCU Arena

After three years, The University of Idaho is putting the finishing touches on the ICCU Arena, the home court for Vandal basketball. Gone are the days of sharing facilities with volleyball and football teams. The Idaho men’s and women’s basketball team now has their own arena to call home. “It’s...
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Cal

It seems like we’re always talking about Washington State’s offensive backfield, but that’s because it’s constantly generating storylines with its inconsistencies. It’s been years since there was this much quarterback instability at WSU. The Cougars have played four QBs, and it hasn’t helped that a talent-laden running back room has yet to hit stride. Fans have been wondering all week whether QB Jayden de Laura and running back Max Borghi will be healthy enough to play when the Cougs and Cal kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Berkeley. Cougar buffs should be concerned if either is missing, considering their offense’s lack of fireworks this season. De Laura has been the most effective option at QB by far, and Borghi is arguably the team’s best pound-for-pound player. If cleared to play, will de Laura still be feeling the effects of a left leg injury suffered two weeks ago against USC, and will Borghi be impacted by his left arm injury sustained last weekend? WSU coach Nick Rolovich said Wednesday there’s a “good chance” they both return Saturday, but didn’t divulge any more than that. Borghi was on pace for 24 carries before getting hurt early in the second quarter last week. The Cougs will need their All-Pac-12 back against the Bears, who are third in the Pac-12 in rushing defense (120.8 yards per game). De Laura is a threat to run the ball and also more apt to sling it deep, which would come in handy against a defense that ranks 11th in the conference in passing (297 yards per game).
WASHINGTON STATE
ksl.com

What ever happened to the Beehive Boot, and can BYU take it back?

PROVO — Believe it or not, there was once a three-way traveling rivalry trophy passed around between the University of Utah, Utah State and BYU every year to the aggregate winner of the series each season. The Beehive Boot, founded in 1971 by former BYU sports information director Dave Schulthess...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy