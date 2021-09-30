Alderson: Mets likely to make decision on Rojas before hiring president

In a bonus edition of New York, New York, JJ and Bill Simmons preview the Yankees–Red Sox wild-card game, sharing why neither of them are very confident in their squad, which players they’re afraid of, and which team has the most on the line (00:29). Then, JJ reacts to the news that Luis Rojas is out as Mets manager and where the club needs to go from here (30:25).

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO