Brewers’ Devin Williams fractures hand after punching wall

By Patrick Karraker
MLB Daily Dish
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrewers reliever Devin Williams is likely done for the year after he punched a wall as the team celebrated clinching a playoff berth on Sunday. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says there’s a chance Williams could return if the team reaches the World Series, but the injury obviously will be a major loss for Milwaukee, and it’s an embarrassing development for the hard-throwing reliever.

