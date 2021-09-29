Brewers’ Devin Williams fractures hand after punching wall
Brewers reliever Devin Williams is likely done for the year after he punched a wall as the team celebrated clinching a playoff berth on Sunday. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says there’s a chance Williams could return if the team reaches the World Series, but the injury obviously will be a major loss for Milwaukee, and it’s an embarrassing development for the hard-throwing reliever.www.mlbdailydish.com
Comments / 1